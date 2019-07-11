Google has begun rolling out a new update for its Translate app, adding several major improvements to the camera translation feature. Perhaps the biggest improvement is the addition of support for 60 new languages, which means it is now possible for users to translate a total of 88 languages simply by pointing their camera at the text they want translated. Some of the new languages that are now supported include Arabic, Bengali, Estonian, Greek, Hindi, Javanese, Latin, Malay, Persian, Thai, and Vietnamese.

In addition to supporting newer languages, the camera translation feature can now translate text in any of 88 supported languages to any of the 100+ languages supported by Google Translate. Previously, the feature only supported translating text to English. Accuracy is another area where the camera translation feature has received a major boost with this new update. Google says translation errors have come down by up to 85 percent, all thanks to Neural Machine Translation (NMT). Until now, Google had been using the AI translation technology only in Google Lens and the web version of Google Translate.