On October 4, we reported on how Google contractors had been using some questionable tactics during field research for the testing of the facial scan technology to be used in Google's new Pixel 4 smartphone. As part of the research, employees from Randstad were sent out into the field to collect facial scans of people on the street in exchange for $5.

However, according to interviews with the employees conducted by the New York Daily News, some contractors were encouraged to target dark-skinned and homeless people. The reasons for this were because the homeless would be less likely to speak to the media and could be enticed by $5 gift cards, as well as to ensure the accuracy of the technology on darker skin tones.

Since the article came out, it has caused some controversy in the cities where the research took place, such as Atlanta, where city attorney Nina Hickson wrote a scathing email asking Google for an explanation.