What you need to know
- Stadia is Google's game streaming service.
- It launched in November lacking key features and games, and was met with harsh criticism.
- Google has blamed the lack of game announcements on publishers.
Google has taken a lot of flak for its poor support of Stadia. Whether it's in regards to missing features or lack of games, there's no shortage of ire on the internet, like in this Reddit thread that took off with complaints about Stadia's lack of game announcements. The company hasn't been great at communicating what's coming next and when — only that 120 titles are making their way to Stadia this year — but a Google spokesperson speaking with GamesIndustry.biz suggests that publishers are at fault for the lack of game announcements on Stadia, not Google.
We understand the desire to hear more specifics on the games. After all, that is what it is about: the games. Of course, not all 120 titles will be announced by the Stadia team, as we leave it up to the publishers to make the announcement about their IP/games, and which platforms it will appear on -- just as we will do with the exclusive content coming to Stadia.
There are a lot of reasons for the time of those game announcements — anything from planned promotions or events, title readiness, proximity to first playable demo, shareholder requirements, etc. We continue to work closely with our publishing and developing partners and are here to support them in all areas. We are excited to share more about some of the exclusive games coming to Stadia soon.
For anyone who purchased the Founder's Edition and got their Stadia package in November, their time is running up to renew their Pro membership, and I know several people who aren't going to due to lack of proper support. Google has its work cut out for it if it wants to earn back trust and customers.
Stadia Pro members will be able to download Gylt and Metro Exodus for free in February, with Gylt being one of the platform's first exclusives.
Games coming soonish
Stadia Premiere Edition
All that you need to game on Stadia.
The Stadia Premiere Edition includes all that you need to get started. The bundle includes a Chromecast Ultra, Stadia Controller, and three free months of Stadia Pro for you and a friend. Just don't mind the lack of games for a while and you're golden.
Samsung One UI 2 review: The best (and worst) Android 10 features
Here's everything you will be getting with the One UI 2 update on your Samsung phone — good and bad.
Huawei says it will ‘never’ go back to using Google apps on its phones
A Huawei executive has said that the company will never go back to using Google's services on its phones, even if it is allowed to do so by the U.S. government.
Everything we know about the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's second foldable
Following the fanfare of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is already working on its second foldable. It's called the Galaxy Z Flip, and this is everything we know about it so far.
Accessorize your Google Stadia with these great add-ons
In order to make the most of Google Stadia on the go and through your phone, you should consider purchasing some accessories like a controller clip and wireless headphones.