Google has taken a lot of flak for its poor support of Stadia. Whether it's in regards to missing features or lack of games, there's no shortage of ire on the internet, like in this Reddit thread that took off with complaints about Stadia's lack of game announcements. The company hasn't been great at communicating what's coming next and when — only that 120 titles are making their way to Stadia this year — but a Google spokesperson speaking with GamesIndustry.biz suggests that publishers are at fault for the lack of game announcements on Stadia, not Google.

We understand the desire to hear more specifics on the games. After all, that is what it is about: the games. Of course, not all 120 titles will be announced by the Stadia team, as we leave it up to the publishers to make the announcement about their IP/games, and which platforms it will appear on -- just as we will do with the exclusive content coming to Stadia. There are a lot of reasons for the time of those game announcements — anything from planned promotions or events, title readiness, proximity to first playable demo, shareholder requirements, etc. We continue to work closely with our publishing and developing partners and are here to support them in all areas. We are excited to share more about some of the exclusive games coming to Stadia soon.

For anyone who purchased the Founder's Edition and got their Stadia package in November, their time is running up to renew their Pro membership, and I know several people who aren't going to due to lack of proper support. Google has its work cut out for it if it wants to earn back trust and customers.

Stadia Pro members will be able to download Gylt and Metro Exodus for free in February, with Gylt being one of the platform's first exclusives.