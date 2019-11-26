Back in September Google launched a new type of subscription service called Play Pass. Unlike most other subscription services, this doesn't include movies or music. Instead, Play Pass was created to be an all you can eat buffet of apps and games for only $5 a month, including all in-app purchases and no ads.

At launch, Play Pass offered access to over 350 apps and games — including big titles such as Stardew Valley, Facetune, Mini Metro, Monument Valley, Star Wars: KOTOR, and many more. Now, just in time for all your days off this holiday season, Google is announcing 37 new titles joining Play Pass. Included in this expansion are nine new apps and 28 new games, featuring titles like Cut the Rope and Traffix. Check below for the full list.

New Apps

Podcast Republic

Weather Kitty

Word Search

Money Manager Expense & Budget

ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook

Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music

Diaro - Diary, Journal, Notes, Mood Tracker

Quotes Creator

Pixel Art: Color by Number

New Games

Cytus II

Sally's Law

Traffix

Gem Miner 2

HEX

Pics 2 Words

Tempest: Pirate Action

My Very Hungry Caterpillar

Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1

Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles

Cut the Rope

Cut the Rope 2

Cut the Rope: Time Travel

Infinity Loop

Little Panda Fireman

Brain It On! - Physics Puzzles

Power Girls Super City - Superhero Salon & Pets

Little Panda's Jewel Adventure

Decipher: The Brain Game

What's inside the box?

StoryToys Rapunzel

Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles

Jigsaw Puzzles

Dumb Ways to Die 2

Jurassic World - Dinosaurs

Animal Puzzles for Kids

King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG

Drive Simulator

Play Pass is a service that will live and die by the amount and quality of apps and games it can provide access to. In our review, Joe said "you can pass on this one", with one of the main reasons being an underwhelming app selection and the fact that you probably own many of the titles already.

As such, it's great to see Google adding more apps and games to the service so quickly, and hopefully as the service continues to expand it will become more valuable in the future.