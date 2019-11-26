What you need to know
- Google Play Pass is a subscription service for apps and games.
- It launched back in September, and for $5 a month, you get access to over 350 apps and games.
- Google has just announced 37 new titles joining the program, including the popular Cut the Rope games.
Back in September Google launched a new type of subscription service called Play Pass. Unlike most other subscription services, this doesn't include movies or music. Instead, Play Pass was created to be an all you can eat buffet of apps and games for only $5 a month, including all in-app purchases and no ads.
At launch, Play Pass offered access to over 350 apps and games — including big titles such as Stardew Valley, Facetune, Mini Metro, Monument Valley, Star Wars: KOTOR, and many more. Now, just in time for all your days off this holiday season, Google is announcing 37 new titles joining Play Pass. Included in this expansion are nine new apps and 28 new games, featuring titles like Cut the Rope and Traffix. Check below for the full list.
New Apps
- Podcast Republic
- Weather Kitty
- Word Search
- Money Manager Expense & Budget
- ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook
- Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music
- Diaro - Diary, Journal, Notes, Mood Tracker
- Quotes Creator
- Pixel Art: Color by Number
New Games
- Cytus II
- Sally's Law
- Traffix
- Gem Miner 2
- HEX
- Pics 2 Words
- Tempest: Pirate Action
- My Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1
- Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles
- Cut the Rope
- Cut the Rope 2
- Cut the Rope: Time Travel
- Infinity Loop
- Little Panda Fireman
- Brain It On! - Physics Puzzles
- Power Girls Super City - Superhero Salon & Pets
- Little Panda's Jewel Adventure
- Decipher: The Brain Game
- What's inside the box?
- StoryToys Rapunzel
- Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles
- Jigsaw Puzzles
- Dumb Ways to Die 2
- Jurassic World - Dinosaurs
- Animal Puzzles for Kids
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
- Drive Simulator
Play Pass is a service that will live and die by the amount and quality of apps and games it can provide access to. In our review, Joe said "you can pass on this one", with one of the main reasons being an underwhelming app selection and the fact that you probably own many of the titles already.
As such, it's great to see Google adding more apps and games to the service so quickly, and hopefully as the service continues to expand it will become more valuable in the future.
