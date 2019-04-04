When YouTube Music debuted in May 2018, we knew it was only a matter of time before Google started chipping away at Google Play Music to shift its focus over to YouTube Music entirely. Today, we're seeing this starting to take effect with the death of Play Music's Artist Hub.

For those that may not be familiar, the Artist Hub is a tool that allows smaller/independent artists to stream and sell their content on Play Music and the Play Store without needing to partner up with a third-party label. However, on April 30, the Artist Hub will shut down.

Per a notice Google recently issued: