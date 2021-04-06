If you haven't heard, Google Play Music is dead. Google has been encouraging users to switch to YouTube Music, which is admittedly one of the best music players on Android. Today, Google issued a surprising update (via 9to5Google) to its Play Music app after it was recently killed off. Although, instead of gaining any new features, the update allows you to hide Play Music and all of the data associated with it, which comes in handy for anyone unable to delete the app.

The update allows you to finally get rid of the app if it came preinstalled on your device. That includes devices like the Google Pixel 3 or the LG G8 (too soon?), which only come with the option to disable the app but that still leaves it in your app drawer. When opening the app, you are presented with the option to hide it from your app drawer, so it's more or less out of sight and out of mind.