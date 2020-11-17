Google has rolled out several major updates to Maps this year, with an aim to help people around the world adapt to the new normal. Google today announced a bunch of new updates to Google Maps that will help users around the world get around safely this holiday season.

Google Maps can now help you avoid holiday crowds when getting around with live crowdedness information. In the coming weeks, you'll start seeing how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is on both Android and iOS, based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users.