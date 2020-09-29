Earlier this month, Google rolled out a new update for the Google Home app, adding a few more Nest features. As spotted by the folks at Android Police, Google Chromecast support documentation has shed more light on the new Home & Away routines that will soon be available in the Google Home app.

The Home & Away Routines in the Google Home app are triggered using the new "presence sensing" feature, which uses sensors on your Nest products and location data from your phone to determine whether you're at home or not. While Home & Away routines work similarly to the Home/Away Assist feature in the Nest app, Google says it offers "some improvements."