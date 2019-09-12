Google finally began rolling out a dark theme option for the Gmail Android app earlier this week. The company has now started pushing a dark mode for the Play Store app. As noted by the folks at XDA Developers, however, it looks like the dark theme option is rolling out only to a few users via a server-side test.

As can be seen in the screenshots below, the dark theme for the Play Store is a dark gray, similar to the dark theme for the Gmail and other Google apps. While the Play Store dark theme is only available on select phones running Android 10 currently, it is possible that the option will start showing up for everyone over the next few weeks.