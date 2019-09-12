What you need to know
- Google has finally started rolling out a dark theme for the Play Store.
- Similar to the new dark theme for Gmail, Play Store's dark theme is a dark grey.
- For now, the Play Store dark theme appears to be rolling out only to a small number of users via a server-side test.
Google finally began rolling out a dark theme option for the Gmail Android app earlier this week. The company has now started pushing a dark mode for the Play Store app. As noted by the folks at XDA Developers, however, it looks like the dark theme option is rolling out only to a few users via a server-side test.
As can be seen in the screenshots below, the dark theme for the Play Store is a dark gray, similar to the dark theme for the Gmail and other Google apps. While the Play Store dark theme is only available on select phones running Android 10 currently, it is possible that the option will start showing up for everyone over the next few weeks.
The folks at XDA Developers received the Play Store dark theme option on a Google Pixel 2 XL running version 16.6.25 of the Play Store app on Android 10. While they did have system-wide dark mode enabled in Display Settings, they note that the override force dark Developer Option was not enabled.
At an AMA session on Reddit last month, Google had said that it would release a dark theme option for all "major apps" by official Android 10 release. Even though it has been over a week since the company released the stable Android 10 build for Pixel phones, it is yet to begin a wider rollout of the dark theme option for Gmail and the Play Store.