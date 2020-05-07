What you need to know
- All of Google's chat/communication apps are now being led by one person.
- Javier Soltero is now in charge of G Suite, Messages, Duo, and Google's phone app.
- There are currently no plans to merge any of the apps together.
To say that Google's messaging/communication strategy is a mess would be quite the understatement. Google makes good services in these regards, but it just doesn't seem to know what to do with any of them. Thankfully, it looks like some order and structure is finally coming.
On May 7, Javier Soltero (the Vice President and General Manager of G Suite) was appointed to lead the development of Messages, Duo, and Google's phone app on Android. Seeing as how Soltero's G Suite position also sees him being in charge of Google Meet and Google Chat (formerly Google Hangouts Chat), that means one person is now responsible for all of Google's communication services.
What does all of this mean for the future of Google's messaging apps? Right now, probably not too much. Speaking with The Verge, Soltero says that we won't see any immediate mergers or integrations between the various apps, saying, "We believe people make choices around the products that they use for specific purposes."
Hiroshi Lockheimer, who's responsible for the teams that work on Android and Chrome OS, reiterated that point, saying:
It's not necessarily a bad thing that there are multiple communications applications if they're for a different purpose. Part of what might be confusing, what we've done to confuse everyone, is our history around some of our communications products that have gone from one place or another place. But we're looking forward now, in a way that has a much more coherent vision.
In other words, Google is aware that its communication services have been a mess for a long time and is eager to finally do something about it.
For the record, here's what the current lineup of these apps looks like:
- Google Messages — Android app for texting/RCS messaging
- Google Duo — Free video and audio chatting app
- Google Phone — Dialer app for Android
- Google Chat — Enterprise messaging platform
- Google Meet — Enterprise video chatting
Let's not forget that the old consumer version of Google Hangouts still exists for messaging, video, and phone calls, not to mention Google Voice which is still a thing and failed projects like Allo and Spaces.
It's been a long-running joke that Google has no idea what it's doing with its messaging/communication, but this does seem like a proper effort from the company to get rid of that stigma. This certainly won't be an overnight change, but you have to start somewhere.
Here's how Google just changed the Android 11 release schedule
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's every U.S. city with 5G coverage right now
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Google Lens picks up productivity updates for the stay-at-home life
Google Lens has picked up a few new tricks. Pasting text to Chrome, reading out foreign words, and in-line Google search all make their way to Android and iOS with Google's new updates.
Here's everything you need to know about the LG Velvet (aka the LG G9)
After years of LG G smartphones, we have something different for 2020. In place of the LG G9, we have the LG Velvet — a sleek and eye-catching smartphone with plenty of specs/features to boot. Here's everything you need to know!
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest games
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.