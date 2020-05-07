To say that Google's messaging/communication strategy is a mess would be quite the understatement. Google makes good services in these regards, but it just doesn't seem to know what to do with any of them. Thankfully, it looks like some order and structure is finally coming.

On May 7, Javier Soltero (the Vice President and General Manager of G Suite) was appointed to lead the development of Messages, Duo, and Google's phone app on Android. Seeing as how Soltero's G Suite position also sees him being in charge of Google Meet and Google Chat (formerly Google Hangouts Chat), that means one person is now responsible for all of Google's communication services.

What does all of this mean for the future of Google's messaging apps? Right now, probably not too much. Speaking with The Verge, Soltero says that we won't see any immediate mergers or integrations between the various apps, saying, "We believe people make choices around the products that they use for specific purposes."