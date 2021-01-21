What you need to know
- Google Duo could soon vanish from uncertified Android phones.
- An update to version 123 mentions this impending policy change.
- There is no concrete timeframe for the move at this point.
A recent article from 9to5Google has uncovered evidence that the Google Duo app may soon stop working on some Android phones. According to the evidence, this change would affect Android phones that are not certified by Google Play Services.
It should be noted that most of the best Android phones that customers can buy via popular retailers or through carriers are, in fact, certified Android devices. However, some phones purchased in specific international markets (like the best Huawei phones out of China) do not necessarily fall under this umbrella. If you update to the latest version of Duo (123) — which is currently rolling out now — on an uncertified device, you may see a message telling you that you will soon lose access to the service. The prompt then advises you to download any media or call history that you wish to retain.
Owners of uncertified Android handsets were recently made aware of a similar issue with the Google Messages app. These users will lose access to Messages as of March 31, 2021, though it is unclear when their Duo app will meet the same fate.
If you're in the market for a new Android device that is most definitely certified for Google Play Services, we suggest the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or the Google Pixel 4a. Both phones offer at least three years of platform and security updates, and both are outstanding values with top-notch cameras, screens, and battery life.
