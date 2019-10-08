Google has announced a new design refresh for its Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps. All the three G Suite apps now offer a more consistent UI with highly-legible typefaces, updated iconography, as well as a restyled document list.

The redesign is already available in the latest versions of the Google Docs and Slides apps on Android and is now rolling out to Sheets. Google says it may take up to 15 days for the Material redesign to show up for everyone. However, aside from the visual improvements, the latest versions of the G Suite apps do not bring any new features or functionality changes.

The material theme redesign for the Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on Android comes nearly ten months after the Mountain View-based company introduced a material design refresh on the web. As part of its efforts to offer a more consistent look and feel across its G Suite apps, a material redesign was rolled out for Google Drive on both iOS and Android in March this year.

