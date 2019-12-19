Realizing that Stadia owners might be short on info about key updates, Google has posted its first blog post detailing improvements and new features coming to the Stadia platform, in addition to other related news. The biggest headline is Google's purchase of Typhoon Studios. Typhoon was founded by veteran developers from EA and other big entities, but the studio has not yet released its only announced title: "Journey to the Savage Planet." It's possible that Google could make the new game a Stadia exclusive, as exclusives are a major selling point drawing gamers to new platforms. The game is currently scheduled to be released on January 28, 2020, on Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

The blog leads with the updates to Chromecast Ultra that allow existing Ultras to play Stadia games if you bought the Stadia Founder's or Premiere bundle. Then, Google shows off multi-screen capabilities with the Stream Connect feature. Because Google handles all of the processing on its gigantic world-dominating computers, it can show you teammate screens in high-resolution alongside your own view — a feat that would require too much force for your home machine to handle.

Now that Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is available for purchase on Stadia, it marks the first game that supports the impressive Stream Connect system.

Google has added a function to Assistant that lets you talk to your controller and tell it to start your next game. There will also be a dedicated Stadia game store accessible through Chrome browsers on supported devices. Finally, Google is giving Founder's and Premiere bundle buyers a second Buddy Pass to give away. A Buddy Pass gives a friend three months to try Stadia Pro, with all of the benefits of the free games, and if your buddy has a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller (but not a Stadia membership, somehow?), they can also play games on the TV.