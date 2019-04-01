On April 1, 2004, Google launched a little thing called Gmail. Over the past 15 years, it's established itself as one of the biggest names when it comes to email. In honor of its 15th birthday today, Google's announced a couple of new features that are rolling out now to the Gmail Android app.

When the Pixel 3 launched, it came with Smart Compose — an exclusive Gmail feature that uses AI to predict words as you're typing. In addition to expanding to all Android devices, Smart Compose also now works in Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese. If you use an iPhone, Google says Smart Compose will be "coming soon."