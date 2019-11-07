For every time you've been lying down, reading your phone, losing your grip, and smacking yourself in the face, you'll wish you had a PopGrip . These brilliantly simple universal accessories add a compact grip to the back of your phone. Pop it out and your fingers have a firm grip to stop you from dropping it. When it's not in use, it collapses flat against your device so it's still easily pocketable. Best of all, it acts as a stand, so you can prop up your phone to a comfortable viewing angle when watching videos.

While that's quite useful in and of itself, PopGrips have gone above and beyond mere utility. With swappable PopTops, you can make a fine fashion statement too. These PopTops can be a simple design, a solid color, a specialized material, a logo of your favorite sports team, even a mirror, or whatever image you want to upload to PopGrip.

PopSockets have expanded to a wider range of accessories, too. For example, you've got their Otterbox partnership. This family of cases has a PopSocket mount and indentation built in, so it's perfectly flush with the case when collapsed. There's also the PopWallet+, which lets you stash away up to three credit cards directly on your phone. They also have a variety of mounts that PopGrips slide into to use in the car or at home so you can go hands-free.

PopGrips are a simple, useful addition to any phone, and the wide range of designs and materials available make it an especially fashionable one, too.