What you need to know C by GE is launching a new Three-Wire Smart Switch and Hubless Dimmer with smaller designs that don't require a neutral wire.

The new switch and dimmer will also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant without the need of a smart hub.

It is also adding a wire-free battery operated switch, dimmer, motion detector, and remote to its lineup of smart lighting products.

GE is looking to solve some common issues with smart lighting with its new lineup of products. Beginning with the C by GE Hubless Three-Wire Smart Switch and Hubless Dimmer, which feature smaller designs and don't require the use of a neutral wire. This will allow for installation in a wider variety of homes, including older ones that may lack the neutral wire or have smaller junction boxes. The new products are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant without the use of a smart hub by connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network. Apple HomeKit users, however, will be required to use an additional hub for voice assistant integration. If voice control isn't your thing, the new products can also be managed through the C by GE app. Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one!