The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is going to have a few less companies this year. Both Sony and Facebook have announced that they've pulled out of the event, citing coronavirus concerns. This comes a couple of weeks after another major tech conference, Mobile World Congress (MWC), was canceled completely after companies backed out due to similar health concerns — even if the Spanish government denies this was the case. Though MWC won't have a show this year, GDC isn't going to face a similar fate. This is partially because while Sony and Facebook are big names, they aren't that important to the event.

Source: IGF

Another thing to keep in mind is that MCW was set to take place in Spain. GDC, while having a significant international audience with developers from all over the world, takes place in San Francisco. That MWC was based in Europe likely played a role in its cancelation as well. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more Whatever announcements had been planned to take place, at least in Facebook's case, will instead happen online. So you don't need to worry too much that this threw a large wrench in any reveals, though I can't speak for what Sony had in mind with the PS5, which is still set to release holiday 2020. Either way, a dedicated reveal event for the PlayStation 5 seems more likely than it would have at GDC, where other announcements take take up some of the spotlight. Related: Coronavirus: How COVID-19 shut down the tech industry GDC isn't a show like E3 or Gamescom. It's more of an inside baseball event for game developers, students, companies, and press. That's not to say companies don't show off their latest products for consumers (Google revealed Stadia at GDC last year), but it's generally not the focus for AAA studios. A significant portion of GDC is dedicated to independent developers. The Indie Megabooth has a large showcase, and it's featured over 700 indie titles at events around the world since 2011. The Independent Games Festival (IGF), one of the largest of its kind, even takes place at GDC, complete with a summit and awards show. It's here that the industry can promote indie devs and innovation within the community.