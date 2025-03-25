This is Vivo's mixed reality headset

Vivo stated at the end of last year that it would debut a mixed reality headset, and at the Boao Forum for Asia, the Chinese manufacturer showcased the design of the Vision. The design looks to be a sleeker version of the Apple Vision Pro, but at this point, there's no mention of what the headset weighs, and the materials used in its construction.



Vivo says it will debut the prototype in mid-2025, and other than that, it didn't divulge much in the way of information around the headset. The MR headset is a part of Vivo's strategy to "strengthen its real-time spatial computing capabilities for future applications in consumer robotics," and coinciding with the design showcase, Vivo is announcing the establishment of a new robotics laboratory in China.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo will leverage the lab to build the "brain" and "eyes" of robots, utilizing its skillset when it comes to "AI large learning models and imaging." Vivo clearly is no stranger to doing a great job with imaging, and the X200 Pro is currently the best camera phone to beat. So it will be interesting to see how the brand can translate these proficiencies to robotics.



Switching back to phones, Vivo has announced that it will unveil the X200 Ultra in the month of April. The manufacturer teased the camera modules last week, and earlier leaks gave us a better understanding of what the device will be able to deliver in this area, and having tested the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Find X8 Pro as well as the X200 Pro, I can't wait to get my hands on the X200 Ultra and see how Vivo manages to outshine the X100 Ultra from last year.



However, it is likely the X200 Ultra may not debut outside China — much like its predecessor. We should know more about the device in the coming weeks, along with details on the Vivo Vision.