God of War Ragnarok gameplay shows new Dwarven realm of Svartalfheim

What you need to know

God of War Ragnarok is the cover art game for GameInformer this month.

GameInformer is sharing new information about God of War Ragnarok, including bits of gameplay footage and other details.

Some new gameplay footage for God of War Ragnarok shows off the Dwarven Realm of Svartalfheim, where Kratos can freeze geysers with his ax.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to launch on Nov. 9, 2022.

We've got a little bit more insight into just how Sony Santa Monica is improving on its 2018 title God of War with the next big game.

God of War Ragnarok is the cover game for GameInformer this month, meaning GameInformer is sharing some new details, interviews, and gameplay footage for the game. On Tuesday GameInformer shared a new clip that shows Kratos and Atreus in Svartalfheim, the Realm of the Dwarves. You can watch the brief new gameplay footage below:

God of War Ragnarok introduces some new puzzle elements into the formula of the 2018 game, with Kratos now able to freeze geysers using the frosty Leviathan ax. Svartalfheim is also so big that players will once again be using the trusty boat for traversal across the myriad waters.

While the 2018 God of War only allowed players to travel to six of the Nine Realms — and of those six, only Midgard and Alfheim were large enough to warrant needing the boat — all Nine Realms will featured in God of War Ragnarok, including the yet-unseen Asgard and Vanaheim.

God of War Ragnarok preorders are now open, and the game is currently slated to launch on Nov. 9, 2022 on PS5 and PS4.