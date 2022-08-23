Customizable premium DualSense Edge controller revealed at Gamescom

What you need to know

PlayStation is releasing a premium version of the DualSense controller called the DualSense Edge

This appears to be Sony's version of the Xbox Elite controller.

The DualSense Edge will be fully customizable with swappable thumbsticks and back buttons.

A price and release date was not announced.

PlayStation finally has some competition to the Xbox Elite controller. Geoff Keighley revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live that PlayStation will be releasing a premium version of the DualSense controller, dubbed the DualSense Edge.

The DualSense Edge marks the first time that PlayStation will make its own high-end controller. It's set to feature replaceable thumbsticks, customizable controls with adjustable stick sensitivity and hair-triggers, an onboard user interface, the ability to save multiple profiles, and swappable back buttons. Simply put, it features everything fans would come to expect from a premium controller.

In addition to its new features, it still supports haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which have quickly become staples of PS5 gaming.

According to Sony, the onboard user interface works like this: "The dedicated Fn button allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action – quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in-game."

Unfortunately, PlayStation has not revealed a price or release date for the new PS5 controller, though you can likely expect it to cost over $100, on par with other premium controllers. And despite offering the normal DualSense in multiple colorways, only a white and black edition of the DualSense Edge was revealed, much like the original that launched with the PS5.

When purchasing the DualSense Edge, it's set to come with stick caps and back button sets, a braided USB-C cable, and a carrying case that allows the controller to be charged while inside of it.