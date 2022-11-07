PC Gamer introduces new 2023 Preview event, showcasing the hottest upcoming games

What you need to know

PC Gamer introduces its 2023 Preview gaming show.

This new annual show will showcase the hottest, most anticipated PC games coming to gamers in the next year and beyond.

The show will air on November 17 at 1 pm ET on PC Gamer's Twitch and YouTube channels.

PC Gamer is expanding on its popular annual gaming showcase with a brand-new event this month.

The publication presents the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview. This brand new show, a spinoff of PC Gamer's classic E3 gaming show, will take gamers on a trip through the hottest games coming to PC in throughout 2023. The event will air on November 17 at 1 pm ET, streamed on PC Gamer's Twitch channel and on its YouTube channel.

PC Gamer explains that viewers can expect to find trailers and footage of some of the most anticipated games that are still in development from a multitude of studios around the world.

The 2023 Preview show will be presented in partnership with Intel as well as Future U.S. Marcus Kennedy, General Manager of Gaming, Creator, and Esports Segment at Intel, stated, "Intel's product leadership has enabled the best gaming experiences of the year" in reference to PC being the "best place to play."

(Image credit: PC Gamer)

The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview will be hosted by Frankie Ward, who first got her start with the PC Gaming show back in 2018 and has remained a fixed piece in the show.

With the show being a little over a week away, viewers can expect to see new games showcased, such as Kerbal Space Program 2, along with an interview from Creative Director Nate Simpson. There will be a brand new game shown off by League of Geeks, the creators of Armello, and the recently announced reboot of Solium Infernum.

You'll also catch some glimpses of Shadows of Doubt, The Great War: Western Front, and the Top 5 Most Wanted Games of 2023, curated by PC Gamer itself.

PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti provided a comment about the show stating, "What we love about PC gaming is that so often the next big thing — Stardew Valley, Valheim, Among Us — completely catches players by surprise. There are more PC games coming than any one of us can keep track of. We want this show to give PC gamers a digestible look at 2023's most interesting games."

PC Gamer is also welcoming additional partners such as Starry Studio, Team Miaozi, Plaion, Ravenage, Fireshine Games, Frontier, SEGA, tinyBuild, Fatshark, Hashbane, Wired Productions, Top Hat Studios, Avalance Studios Group.

For additional information regarding the 2023 Preview, you can head over to the show's official page, or you can even find details on its Steam event page.