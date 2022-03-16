MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 now available on Android and iOS

What you need to know

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 is the latest game from Glu Mobile and launches today for Android and iOS.

First game from the mobile studio since it was acquired by Electronic Arts last year.

Features Champions Tier, improved visuals, avatar gear, new leaderboards, and more.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022, the latest entry in the mobile baseball franchise, is now available to download through the App Store on iOS devices and Google Play or Amazon Appstore for Android devices. The game had released in some countries earlier this week, though some players seemed to have server issues at launch.

Electronic Arts announced it is the first game released by Glu Mobile after the company acquired the mobile publisher for $2.1 billion last year to expand further into the mobile market.

“Today marks the worldwide release of the latest Tap Sports Baseball mobile game and we believe players globally will now have the latest, most authentic Tap Sports game ever at their fingertips with one-tap controls anyone can master,” said Andrew Pedersen, EA Vice President of Mobile - Sports. “This season, we’re excited to bring a more streamlined and responsive UI experience along with greater depth and improved realism that allow for players to compete amongst the very best on the diamond!”

The officially MLB licensed game features Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper as its cover athlete for this year's edition. Harper is a six-time MLB All-Star and won his second career National League MVP in 2021.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 contains the same simple, one-tap controls of previous games with a few new additions. Players can earn rewards by completing challenges and ranking up through the Champions Tiers, and equip their team with new gear that offers unique styles and in-game boosts.

This year's edition also features new leaderboards for different in-game scenarios, a revamped UI that is more streamlined, and improved visual fidelity with physics-based rendering and over 300 new motion-capture animations. MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 players can also import their All-Star Levels and Keeper players into the new title.

While the franchise had not cracked our list of the best Android games, it could satisfy previous players or new players looking for a simple controlling baseball game on their phones.