Jiggle Physics 124: Infinite Updates
By Jim Metzendorf published
Modders, are you listening?
After tackling some news in Activision Blizzard corner, we discuss updates and shortcomings in Halo Infinite. There's also a Nintendo recap, an overview of Kingdom Hearts games are worth playing, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
Vicarious Visions officially merged into Blizzard Entertainment, renamed Blizzard Albany
Whistleblower claims Gov. Newsom interfered in Activision Blizzard case
Certain Affinity announces a 'deeper' commitment to Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves: Release date and everything we know
Nintendo recap: Switch Sports damaging TVs in new ways, Bandai Namco's remaster project, Bugsnax extras
Which Kingdom Hearts games are worth playing?
