Jiggle Physics 124: Infinite Updates

After tackling some news in Activision Blizzard corner, we discuss updates and shortcomings in Halo Infinite. There's also a Nintendo recap, an overview of Kingdom Hearts games are worth playing, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

Vicarious Visions officially merged into Blizzard Entertainment, renamed Blizzard Albany

Whistleblower claims Gov. Newsom interfered in Activision Blizzard case

Certain Affinity announces a 'deeper' commitment to Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves: Release date and everything we know

Nintendo recap: Switch Sports damaging TVs in new ways, Bandai Namco's remaster project, Bugsnax extras

Which Kingdom Hearts games are worth playing?

Peridot for iOS: Everything you need to know