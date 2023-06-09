How to watch the Future Games Show and PC Games Show

What you need to know

The Future Games Show is hosted on Saturday, June 10 by Yuri Lowenthal and Laura Bailey and will showcase games on all platforms, including mobile and VR.

The PC Games Show takes place on Sunday, June 11, and is more than 2 hours long, focusing entirely on new games coming soon.

Both shows air this weekend and can be streamed from your favorite platform.

This weekend is all about games as the Future Games Show and PC Games Show make their annual return. Both shows are hosted by sister sites of Android Central and feature dozens and dozens of new games for every platform imaginable!

Starting out, the Future Games Show begins on Saturday, June 10 starting at 6 pm BST / 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. It's hosted by Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man) and Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson, Marvel’s Spider-Man), so it's probably safe to assume that something Spider-Man related to appear at the show.

We're expecting 10 world premiers for consoles, PC, and VR systems like the PSVR 2. Some of the soon-to-be-announced games will even have demos immediately playable after the show ends!

Ready to tune in? Find the Future Games show on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and GamesRadar.

(Image credit: PC Gamer)

If you're a PC gamer you absolutely cannot miss the PC Gaming Show. It's going to be over 2 hours of new games presented by PC Gamer. We're expecting 55 games at the show plus 15 brand-new announcements!

The PC Games Show starts on Sunday, June 11 at 9 pm BST / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. You can catch it on PC Gamer Twitch channel, YouTube, Twitch Gaming, Steam, and Bilibili.