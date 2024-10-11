Google's loss is our gain: Xbox purchases and gaming are coming to Android

What you need to know

A far-reaching U.S. court ruling, among other things, will force Google to stop requiring app developers to use Google Play Billing for Android mobile payments.

Microsoft is one of the first developers to bring new offerings to Android and the Google Play Store now that they're opened up.

You'll be able to purchase and play Xbox games on Android starting next in November.

Android gamers can already play console-quality games on their flagship smartphones with the advent of Xbox Cloud Gaming and the Xbox Game Pass app. However, thanks to a recent U.S. court decision that barred Google from forcing Google Play Billing on developers, Microsoft will introduce new ways to buy and play games on Android. Starting next month, you'll be able to buy an Xbox game and stream it from the cloud on your Android phone — all from the Xbox app.

The move comes following a landmark decision by Judge James Donato in federal court that ruled Google must open up the Android app ecosystem to competitors. The changes stipulate that Google has to make it easy for third-party app stores to exist, distribute apps, and use their own payment systems. Google Play Billing, which was required and forced a revenue-sharing model with Google upon developers, is now optional.

That'll prop up other app and game marketplaces, like the one that's coming to the Xbox app. Xbox president Sarah Bond briefly shared the brand's plans in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Oct. 10.

"The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility," said Bond. "Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android."

Microsoft's rivals, like Steam and PlayStation, have long offered mobile purchases. However, it looks like the recent Google antitrust rulings opened the door for Microsoft to offer similar features in the Xbox app. It would seem like the Google Play Store was the issue, though, because Microsoft already allowed users to purchase games on the Xbox Game Pass app through the Samsung Galaxy Store.

It's unclear whether Microsoft plans to make sweeping changes to the Xbox mobile app or simply add mobile purchases to the currently available options. The company previously acknowledged the existence of an Xbox mobile store in August and also continues to develop a web-based store.

Following regulations and court decisions from both the U.S. and E.U., we're already seeing more options become available for Android gamers. The injunction from the U.S. takes effect Nov. 1, and Microsoft says purchases will be possible in the Xbox app sometime after.

Meanwhile, game developer Epic brought the Epic Games Store to iOS and iPadOS in the E.U. after regulators forced Apple to open up its mobile platforms. It's also available on Android via sideloading.

(Image credit: Epic)

Theoretically, there is nothing stopping Epic from officially launching the Epic Games Store on the Google Play Store when these new rules take effect. That's why the recent court decisions hold so much weight.

Android is open, Xbox is everywhere

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's fitting that the Xbox and Android ecosystems are finally coming together because they've been trending in that direction for a while. Google has been forced to open up Android due to regulations and court decisions, while Microsoft has generally expanded the Xbox ecosystems of its own volition.

Although the company has continued to acquire publishers, Microsoft seems disinterested in keeping titles exclusive to Xbox hardware. Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Pentiment were the first four Microsoft games to toss their Xbox exclusivity aside. Since then, Microsoft executives have thrown their support behind other hardware, like when Phil Spencer talked about the emergence of PC gaming handhelds (and even teased the potential for an Xbox handheld).

It's hard not to view Microsoft's shift toward an open-ecosystem future as a company failure since Xbox lost this generation of the console wars to PlayStation by just about every metric. It's also hard to deny the fact that this shift benefits consumers. Now, you're able to play the top games coming out of Microsoft studios on more devices. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, the options are even further expanded.

Meanwhile, Google seemingly hasn't been as interested in the idea of opening up Android or the Google Play Store at this level. But it's happening, whether we like it or not. We might start to see regulatory bodies and courts push harder against big tech and its monopolistic practices following this early showing, because it only took a few days for consumers to benefit from the U.S.'s injunction against Google.