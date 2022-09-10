The Division Resurgence closed beta test coming this fall on Android

What you need to know

The Division Resurgence is a new game built from the ground up for mobile.

The story largely takes place after the events of the first game, but players will get to see the start of the outbreak and be given new perspectives on the series as a whole.

The Division Resurgence is set in New York City and features gameplay more akin to a tactical RPG rather than a third-person shooter.

During Ubisoft Forward, the company revealed that a closed beta test was coming this fall.

During Ubisoft Forward, the company revealed new information about The Division Resurgence, its upcoming tactical RPG built for mobile devices. Players will be able to participate in a closed beta coming this fall with the Dark Zone.

According to Ubisoft, the gameplay in The Division Resurgence is at a slower pace than its console and PC counterparts so that it feels better suited for mobile and makes the controls feel more satisfying. It emphasizes tactical gameplay and using cover to your advantage rather than running in like a typical FPS or third-person shooter.

We spoke with executive producer Fabrice Navrez about The Division Resurgence earlier this year, and he told Android Central that "It's for people that are not familiar with The Division universe where they can start there actually, and it's fully understandable by itself."

Like a number of other Ubisoft titles, The Division Resurgence does not have a release date.

This story is developing...