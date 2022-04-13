Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link for Android: Everything you need to know

Kingdom Hearts already has one of the most notoriously convoluted stories in the industry, so why not add another mobile game to the mix? During the series' 20th-anniversary live stream, Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, a new title being developed for Android and iOS devices. What makes it stand out from previous mobile games in the franchise is that the gameplay looks more in line with what you'd find in the main series on consoles, with 3D graphics and real-time combat.

While it could end up joining a growing list of amazing Android games, Square Enix revealed very little of Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link other than a short trailer before immediately unveiling Kingdom Hearts 4. With that said, here's everything we know about Missing-Link, including its upcoming closed beta this year.

What is Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link?

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is a new entry in the long-running Kingdom Hearts series being developed for mobile. It's set to feature a new, original story in the world of Scala ad Caelum, a bustling city that players will be able to explore. It doesn't appear that it will star any returning playable characters, at least from the first glance of its reveal trailer.

Unlike previous mobile games in the series, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will have 3D graphics and real-time combat as opposed to turn-based.

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link: Story

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix revealed little about the story other than it being entirely new, but a voiceover from the trailer narrates the following:

"Light and darkness brought about the beginning, and hearts nurtured it. Life was passed down time and time again, until the land was filled with thriving people. This is a city of light and darkness, dreams and distortion, the remembered and the forgotten — Scala ad Caelum. The Missing Link. Here people gathered to be a part of a whole, in societies that sprawled and branched like veins through the city. The night you awoke in this world, the stars shone contorted in the pitch-black sky.”

It's unclear how it will tie into the mainline series or if it takes place before or after certain events of the games.

Making sense of the series' lore and history can be a Herculean undertaking. Even a deep dive into Kingdom Hearts to try and make sense of it all can easily leave you confused. It remains to be seen just how much knowledge about the franchise players will need in order to jump into Missing-Link, but hopefully it's approachable for newcomers.

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link: Gameplay

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Gameplay in Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will be similar to that of the console games, featuring 3D action and real-time combat. Judging from its reveal trailer, players will have the ability to explore the environment by walking up buildings and jumping around. Players can also wield Keyblades in battles against Heartless, with different moves and powers that can be utilized depending on the character.

Aside from Scala ad Caelum, Missing-Link will include other locations like what appears to be the Kingdom of Corona from Tangled. According to Square Enix, players can journey "from the realm of Scala ad Caelum into the real world."

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link: Closed beta

(Image credit: Square Enix)

A closed beta for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is expected to take place sometime in 2022 for Android and iOS. No further information, such as how to sign up for the closed beta, was provided, but Square Enix did note that it would be limited to specific regions. Though the regions were also not disclosed, it's a good bet to expect at least Japan. You can keep an eye on the Google Play Store and the game's official website in the coming months for more details.

Kingdom Hearts Missin-Link: Is it free-to-play?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

It's unknown whether Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will be free-to-play or not, and it's difficult to judge based on past mobile entries. Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road, another mobile spinoff in the franchise, is free-to-play on the Google Play Store, but it is a much different type of game than Missing-Link appears to be. Square Enix has not revealed whether Missing-Link is meant to be a premium title.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will release for Android and iOS devices, though at this time we do not know the requirements and which phones will be able to run it. A closed beta is taking place in 2022, but that doesn't necessarily mean the game will launch this year. As always, we will stay alert regarding any updates and report them here.