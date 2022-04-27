God Of War on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 shows us the future of mobile gaming

It hasn't been until only recently that GPU prices have started to level out and drop closer to MSRP. The same is true when it comes to the availability of the Xbox Series S/X and PS5. Over the past couple of years, we've seen mobile gaming opportunities absolutely skyrocket and explode. And while you can jump into the Play Store and download one of the best Android games, these aren't always a perfect substitute for playing some of the best PC or console games.

Following a similar trajectory, albeit much lower, has been the popularity of foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Samsung has completely replaced the Galaxy Note with its foldable phones, and while these are incredible pieces of hardware, they also bring another dynamic that we weren't exactly expecting.

Going back to gaming for a moment, there are more game-streaming options available than ever before. From Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia to NVIDIA GeForce Now and Shadow, we can play almost every game that we want. Of course, provided that it's supported and available by those streaming services.

God of War comes to GeForce Now

(Image credit: NVIDIA)

As you might have gathered from the title, God of War recently became available through NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game-streaming service. This isn’t the original version of the game from all the way back in 2005, but is the sequel to God of War III and was released in 2018. Until earlier this year, the only option you had, if you wanted to try out or play God of War, was to own a PS4 or PS5. But following the introduction of a Windows version in January 2022, this meant that you could finally pick it up and use it through Steam.

And that brings us to the GeForce Now aspect of it all. With GeForce Now, there is a vast library of supported games that can be streamed to your various devices, provided that you are subscribed to the service. GeForce Now officially left beta back in 2020, following five years of beta testing. There are different subscription tiers available, and as someone who is clinging to their Founders subscription, I’ve been wanting to find a different game to play when I’m away from my Xbox or PC.

Truth be told, GeForce Now has been relegated to one of those things that I often forget about until I get an email receipt for the monthly subscription. It hasn’t been one of the first choices when I want to pick up my phone and start playing some games, as Xbox Game Pass has been fitting the bill quite nicely (for the most part.)

But a little birdie made mention about God of War coming to GeForce Now, I immediately got excited. Then it was just a matter of carving out some time to actually sit back and see how well God of War and GeForce Now performed on my Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Playing a classic from anywhere

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

In my apartment, I have Verizon FiOS and regularly get upwards of 300-400 Mbps on Wi-Fi, and even higher on a wired connection. So needless to say, I didn’t have any issues when it came to streaming most games over any of the aforementioned streaming services.

Over one weekend, I grabbed my Galaxy Z Fold 3, connected it to my Nacon MG-X Pro, and fired up GeForce Now. And this is where the only real hiccup in my entire experience came in. I had to sign into and authenticate my Steam account, as it had been a while since I used GeForce Now on my Fold 3. It’s practically impossible to use the on-screen controls or even your fingers. But that’s where my trusty controller came in to save the day, as it made entering my password and 2FA code much easier.

With that out of the way, it was time to get started. And man, oh man, have I been missing out. There are on-screen cues to let you know what the different buttons can do throughout the game. And even with using a Bluetooth controller as opposed to the GameSir X2 version with USB-C, there was practically no lag or latency. It was just like I was playing God of War at home on my PC with my Xbox Controller.

But of course, the biggest benefit of being able to use something like GeForce Now is to be able to play your favorite games away from home. Low and behold, my wife gave me the perfect opportunity, as we were heading over to hang out with a couple of friends after dinner. Those friends live in an area where the Wi-Fi speeds aren’t great and the cellular connection is even less reliable.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

With my Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Google Fi, I was excited and nervous to see how well streaming a game like God of War would actually perform. And let me be the first to say that it was like magic. There was only one instance of a hiccup, and it was during one of the first combat scenes. But I just chalked that up to the network trying to stream and render everything on the fly. You can definitely tell when the network connection isn’t as strong as you might hope, as the game begins rendering at a lower resolution until a stronger signal is found.

I haven’t put that many hours into God of War just yet, mainly because of other engagements and deadlines. But with a vacation on my horizon, you can bet that I’ll be spending much of my downtime trying to get as far into the storyline as I can.

It’s this kind of magic that continues to blow my mind when it comes to what is possible today. Playing a PlayStation-exclusive on a phone that folds in half through a game-streaming service with a less-than-ideal network connection. It’s simply amazing and just incredible.

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go blow off some steam with Kratos and Atreus.

