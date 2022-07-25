Dystopian puzzle satire Papers, Please hits Android next week

What you need to know

Papers, Please is a puzzle simulation game where players take on the role of an immigration officer who must review incoming passports.

The game first released in 2013, and its developer, Lucas Pope, went on to create Return of the Obra Dinn, another award-winning indie title.

Pope revealed that Papers, Please will be hitting Android mobile devices on Aug. 5, 2022.

Papers, Please developer Lucas Pope revealed that the hit indie game is making its way to Android next week. First released in 2013 for PC, Papers, Please garnered critical acclaim for its portrayal of a dystopian environment where players approve or deny incoming passports for citizens crossing the border into a fictional Soviet country.

In a tweet on his personal Twitter account, Pope simply posted a picture of the game running on two phones with the text "'Papers, Please' but small. August 5th." Given that the game relies on fairly simple controls with a distinct retro art direction, it seems like the perfect fit for mobile.

Answering questions on Twitter, Pope revealed that Papers, Please has all of the same localizations as on PC and it will be a paid app. For those curious, it costs $10 currently on Steam.

Interestingly, Pope also said he got the resolution down to 208x450 at its lowest on phones, and functions like screen zooming are not supported. Instead, he said that the game's interface is built so that it feels natural on a phone.

When one fan inquired about its compatibility with foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Pope said, "I haven't tested on a foldable but I'm certain it will break in some charming way."

Aug. 5 will mark the first time that Papers, Please hits Android devices. It was previously ported to iOS on iPad in 2014, and Pope says that that version will receive an update next week as well to become an iPad and iPhone version.