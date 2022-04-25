Diablo Immortal release date set for June 2022

Diablo Immortal is an upcoming mobile spinoff of the Diablo franchise.

The game was announced at BlizzCon 2018, with a closed alpha and closed beta test over the last few years.

Blizzard Entertainment announced on Monday that Diablo Immortal is getting a release date of June 2, 2022.

Blizzard Entertainment's iconic action role-playing game series is finally making the jump to mobile platforms, years after first being announced. Diablo Immortal now has a release date of June 2, 2022.

During the reveal event, Blizzard Entertainment also revealed for the first time that there will be a PC version of the game. Diablo Immortal players on iOS and Android devices will have cross-play with PC users, vastly expanding the possible playerbase for the upcoming game.

First revealed at BlizzCon 2018, Diablo Immortal has been in testing for the past few years, with Blizzard Entertainment gathering feedback and playtesting various aspects of the game. The developers have worked to deliver what could be not only a great Diablo game but one of the best Android games available when it arrives.

Diablo Immortal utilizes touch controls, translating the feeling of playing a hack-and-slash game on a mouse and keyboard or controller into a completely new experience. The timeline of Diablo Immortal is set after the events of Diablo 2 but before Diablo 3, a time of chaos in the world of Sanctuary.

Looking ahead, Blizzard Entertainment is still working on developing the next mainline game in the franchise, Diablo 4, though the game has been delayed due to multiple factors, including the departure of staff in the wake of the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that the company allowed sexist workplace behavior to go unpunished.

This comes as parent company Activision Blizzard is currently in the process of being acquired by Microsoft, a deal that is worth nearly $69 billion and is slated to close sometime in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 2023. When finalized, the deal will add Activision Blizzard to the Xbox first-party division alongside Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.