Card battler Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge coming to PC and mobile

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is a new digital collectible card game that was announced at the Warhammer Skulls 2022 event today.

It is being developed by Everguild, the studio behind the Horus Heresy: Legions digital card game.

The game will be free-to-play and launches in 2023 on PC first with mobile devices following after.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, a new digital collectible card game set in the Warhammer universe, was announced at the Warhammer Skulls 2022 event today. The free-to-play card battler is set to launch for Steam on PC in 2023, then come to Android and iOS after with full cross-platform play support.

The game is being developed by Horus Heresy: Legions studio Everguild, another mobile digital card game that is based on origins of the the Warhammer 40,000 universe in the 31st millennium.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge will take place during the 41st millennium and feature multiple playable factions in card form to collect and battle. Some of the factions include Chaos and Xenos races at launch, and there will be "regular" expansions that will bring more armies and characters.

It will contain multiple single-player campaigns following each of the factions alongside draft and constructed competitive modes. According to the game's description on Steam, players will also be able to "arm yourself with allies and take part in massive alliance wars, which will test the mettle of even the most seasoned veterans."

A short trailer accompanied the announcement showing off some of the races and an extremely brief view of gameplay footage in a pre-alpha stage below.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge was not the only newly announced game featured at the Warhammer Skulls 2022 event. Other titles announced during the event include Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, a retro shooter styled after DOOM, and classic RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traderthat is being developed by Pathfinder developer Owlcat games.