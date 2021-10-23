We've seen a slew of cool new products the past few months, but I find myself fixated on the Galaxy Watch 4 more often than not. It doesn't flip, nor does it fold, and it doesn't use some crazy Google-configured chip. But it is pretty unique and important, which is tough to say about any other Android-powered wearable. The Galaxy Watch 4 had to be good, or wear OS would be dead. I think I find myself fascinated with the Galaxy Watch 4 not because of what it is, but what it had to be. I'll explain: It's a pretty good wearable with pretty good software. But it's also the Hail Mary pass that either saves wear OS or dooms it entirely. I totally think it does the former. Admittedly, I was very skeptical when I bought my Galaxy Watch 4. It had been years since I used an Android wearable every day because they didn't offer me enough to put up with all the things that weren't great. I have bought a few devices throughout the years from Fossil, Skagen, and Mobvoi after seeing how everyone agreed they were the cream of the wear OS crop, but I was still left disappointed. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

You're going to hate this part, but what disappointed me the most was that I used an Apple Watch. Yes, Apple came late to the wearable party, and the first couple of devices were really only something a complete Apple fan would want, but when the Apple Watch 3 was released, it seemed like Apple got its act together. Sales seem to back up my assertion, and the Apple Watch 3 became a breakthrough device. After it launched, I noticed more and more people wearing one (at least in North America) because it was genuinely a good product. Even years later, nothing running wear OS was as good as the Apple Watch 3 — until now. Nothing on the Android side of things compared, and that was kind of sad. To make matters worse, Apple kept getting better and better at wearables while Google seemed willing to let the products wither on the vine. I don't use an iPhone every day. I don't want to use an iPhone every day. That means, I can't use the "good" watch and instead, I have to settle. It turned me off wear OS completely. This is why I really like the Galaxy Watch 4. It's not only one of the best Android watches you can buy; it's Samsung and Google's version of the Apple Watch 3 — and I mean this in a good way. I've been using one for 23 hours a day for about a month now, and as much as I want to find one, I don't have any serious complaints. Certainly, no deal-breakers make me want to put it back inside the box and ship it off for a refund. That's already better than I expected. So yes, it wasn't fair to head into a product evaluation thinking I wouldn't like it. But I did just that, and I was totally wrong. So chalk one up for the GW4 because it totally earned my praise.