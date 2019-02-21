If you are thinking of getting a phone in the Galaxy S10 series, surely you are going to need a case to protect it from drops and regular wear. At this point, you might be wondering about the most protective, convenient, and compact smartphone case that's also affordable, but the most important question is this: What type of a case do you prefer?

We're going to help you make that decision!

Damda Shield

When it comes to smartphone cases, there are many options out there. Making sure you know your options will make that choice easier. If you are looking for a sophisticated, well-designed and protective wallet case, VRS Design recommends the Damda Shield Series.

With a convenient compartment for up to two cards, the Damda Shield offers the maximum protection for your daily carry. With a semi-automatic sliding door mechanism, you can now enjoy easy access to open and securely close it with one hand. This lightweight and minimalist phone case will not only protect your Galaxy S10 at all times, but will elevate your style as well.

When it comes to the semi-transparent gradient finish on the back, the VRS Design provides various colors to match your preference. With UV Coating, the Damda Shield provides silky and glossy texture and secure grip that perfectly fits to your hand, preventing drops as much as possible.

Crystal Chrome

If you are looking for a slim design that is affordable and convenient, Crystal Chrome from VRS Design is the best option. Made with high-quality materials, the Crystal Chrome series is an anti-yellowing clear case that enhances the original design of the Galaxy S10. It offers solid protection with Air Cushion Technology, and raised edges around the screen protects against daily scratches and blemishes front and back. Enjoy the Crystal Chrome with TPU and PC layer that is high quality and pocket-friendly, every day.

Special Promotion

With the new Galaxy S10 series launch, enjoy our special promotion! 20% off on all Damda Shield and Crystal Chrome cases for the Galaxy S10 Series! This is a limited time offer, so take advantage now!

Start shopping with 20% off!

