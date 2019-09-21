Another crossover event is upon the world of Fortnite, this time with Batman landing in the game. As is the tradition with a new crossover event, some new challenges have been included, and one of them has players searching out and lighting three Bat Signals outside of the in-game Gotham City. Finding the Bat Signals can be a bit tricky, so we've narrowed down where you'll need to focus your attention.

Knowing the challenge

The circumstances surrounding the Welcome to Gotham City challenges are a bit mysterious, as it seems like the Bat Signals are spread quite far throughout the map. Thankfully, you only need to light up three of them, and so far at least four have been found. All you'll have to do for this challenge is to find the signal, go up to it, and light it.

Where to find Bat Signals in Fortnite

One of the Bat Signals is located on the mountain east of Pleasant Park, on a hill that looks down on Loot Lake. Another Bat Signal is perched right on the roof of the Prison that's right next to Moisty Palms. Head to the northwest side of the roof top to find it. A third Bat Signal is located in Junk Junction, on the roof of the main building in the town. A fourth Bat Signal can be lit on the mountain northeast of Snobby Shores, where the Villain Lair is located. If you're having trouble finding the spots, make sure to refer to the map below for help.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can get started on the much easier challenges needed to collect that Catwing glider. For a reminder on just what those are, make sure to take a look at the challenges, and also get refreshed with what's new in the Batman crossover event.

Take your gaming to the next level

KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) When it comes to video games, making sure you have the advantage is key. These thumbsticks will ensure that by giving you better grip and better aim through three distinct level grips. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.