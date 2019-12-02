Cyber Monday extends the mayhem of Black Friday deals and savings, kickstarting the week with more products at their lowest prices yet. With the holidays fast approaching, Amazon has discounted toys for the hit video game Fortnite, produced in collaboration with NERF. The famous toy brand has brought the battle royale phenomenon to its foam-firing toy weapons, ideal for kitting out the kids this December. And right now, they're up to 40% off across select products.
- Compact shooter: NERF Fortnite Ts Microshots Dart-Firing Blaster
- Rapid fire: NERF Fortnite AR-Durrr Burger Motorized Blaster
- Take aim: NERF Fortnite Sp-R & Llama Targets
- Boom boom: NERF Fortnite Rl Blaster
- Foam firepower: NERF Fortnite TS-R Blaster & Llama Targets
- Shot by shot: NERF Fortnite HC-E Mega Dart Blaster
This compact NERF blaster costs just a few bucks for Cyber Monday, with a single-shot, hand-charged design. You'll also get two included darts, perfect as a gift on a budget this holiday.
The AR-Durrr Burger blaster takes inspiration from the iconic Fortnite assault rifle, realized with a motorized 10-dart system for fast-firing action. You'll get two flip-up sights, a 10-dart clip, and 20 darts, alongside stickers to make it your own.
Hone your sharpshooter skills with the Fortnite Sp-R set, compiling a blaster with six darts and three llama targets. It features a detachable barrel and three-dart clip, fit for competitive challenges among the family this holiday.
Bring in the heavy guns with the NERF Fortnite Rl Blaster. You'll need to load, prime, and fire the two included rockets, ideal for wrecking your real-world forts.
This blue pump-action blaster packs firepower for any battle, with three llama targets, and eight included darts.
The high-impact HC-E blaster is affordable and easy to use, with front-loading single-shot mechanism, with two included darts.
Gear up this Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday deals on NERF toys are an ideal opportunity to stock up on holiday gifts for the Fortnite player in your life. They're all reasonable affordable with their limited-time discounts, from the $6 Ts Microshots Dart-Firing Blaster through to the AR-Durrr Burger Motorized Blaster and other higher-end alternatives. Whether your action-loving kid, or action-loving adult, catch these deals before they conclude by end-of-day.
