If you're in the market for a new phone, it's easy to get sticker shock when you see the mind-blowing prices of the latest flagship devices from Apple and Samsung. But, many of the great design elements and features have trickled down into the budget end of the market. You can get a Samsung Galaxy A10e from Boost Mobile for far less while still getting a modern look and feel.

Here are five things that make the Galaxy A10e an exciting budget smartphone.

It's all about the screen

The design that has enabled Samsung to stretch its displays to take up the vast majority of the front of its phones has reached the budget end of the market. The Galaxy A10e has a stunning 81.4% screen-to-body ratio, with only a small strip of bezel at the bottom of the display. That display is a sizable 5.8 inches. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, making it well suited to video content. And, thanks to a dense 295 pixel per inch, imagery will look crisp. You'd be hard pressed to see the individual pixels on this one.

Connectivity options abound

The Galaxy A10e may be a budget device, but it has the connectivity options of a more premium device. When you want to connect to Wi-Fi, you get support for both the 2.4GHz and faster 5GHz bands thanks to its inclusion of 802.11ac Wi-Fi. For connections to other devices, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.0. That means you can get a higher-bandwidth, more stable connection with other Bluetooth devices. And, it even has a 3.5mm headphone jack to use with your favorite wired headphones – a feature often lacking on more expensive phones. So, you can use the Galaxy A10e with the wired or Bluetooth headphones of your choosing. It also has a USB-C port for easy charging thanks to the reversible design.

Room to grow

The Galaxy A10e starts with just 32GB of storage. That's not much, but it should fit your favorite apps. You're not limited by the internal storage, though. That's because there's room for a microSD card, which can increase the phones storage by up to 512GB. If you plan on taking lots of photos and videos, downloading large games and movies, or just want even more room for apps, then a microSD card can give you the space you need at a reasonable price.

Up to speed

You don't want to get a budget phone if it means getting a five-year-old operating system. Fortunately, the Galaxy A10e comes running the recent Android 9.0 operating system right out of the box. And, it runs that on an octa-core processor with two cores running at a speedy 1.6GHz to handle demanding tasks while six low-power cores run at 1.35GHz to keep the phone running smoothly while just sipping on the 3,000mAh battery. That battery should easily be enough to get you through the day without needing to charge up midday. The phone is even ready to record Full HD video, so you can capture high-quality footage.

Comforting price

With the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 devices coming out at a whopping $999 retail, it's all the better to see the Galaxy A10e going for a mere fraction of that. The best part of the Galaxy A10e is that it's incredibly affordable. It retails for just $139, but it's easy to find on sale for even less. You can get it from Boost Mobile for $60 off right now.