What you need to know Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery is an augmented reality being developed by Illumix for Android and iOS.

The game will let you bring the game characters to life in the real world via AR on your phone

Pre-registration will be available at FNAFAR.com.

The Five Nights at Freddy's franchise has been terrifying gamers since the first game launched back in 2014, relying on a tried and tested formula of unsettling character design and jump scares to great effect. For the next chapter, FNAF creator Scott Cawthon has teamed with Illumix to develop a brand new augmented reality experience that aims to bring the game's animatronic characters into the real world like never before. So far gameplay details are scant, but we've got some screenshots and this freaky announcement trailer to whet our appetite.

If you're thinking this is somehow going to be another Pokémon Go-style AR game, you can put those concerns to bed. Based on comments from Illumix CEO Kirin Sinha and supplied screenshots, this looks to be a properly terrifying game that makes effective use of augmented reality to have the characters stalk you down no matter where you decide to play the game out in the real world. "With Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery, we wanted to evolve beyond the traditional AR-optional geolocation gameplay and deliver a more meaningful AR experience by having AR as the core component of the game," said Sinha in a released statement.