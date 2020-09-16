Final Fantasy 16 ImageSource: Square Enix

What you need to know

  • Final Fantasy 16 has been announced at the PS5 games showcase today.
  • It's a timed exclusive on PS5 and it's also coming to PC.
  • No release date or release window was given.

While the Final Fantasy 7 Remake captured hearts and minds with impressive sales earlier this year, a new fantasy is on the horizon. During today's PS5 games showcase, Square Enix revealed the next mainline entry in this long-running series: Final Fantasy 16.

You can check out the reveal trailer for Final Fantasy 16 below:

Final Fantasy 16 is coming to PS5 and PC at an unknown point in the future.

