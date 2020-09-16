What you need to know
- Final Fantasy 16 has been announced at the PS5 games showcase today.
- It's a timed exclusive on PS5 and it's also coming to PC.
- No release date or release window was given.
While the Final Fantasy 7 Remake captured hearts and minds with impressive sales earlier this year, a new fantasy is on the horizon. During today's PS5 games showcase, Square Enix revealed the next mainline entry in this long-running series: Final Fantasy 16.
You can check out the reveal trailer for Final Fantasy 16 below:
Final Fantasy 16 is coming to PS5 and PC at an unknown point in the future.
