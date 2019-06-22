Have you ever read something on the internet about 5G and haphazardly ventured too close to the comments? Chances are, you quickly saw well-meaning people trying to warn the rest of us that 5G causes harm to our bodies and that there's a big cover-up by telecommunications providers, the general science community, and the media. While those sorts of comments might be well-meaning — I will assume the folks posting them only want to make sure we know how bad this 5G thing really is — they are completely unfounded. More than that, they are being perpetuated by discredited scientists and a media outlet that was found to purposely spread disinformation in order to "destabilize the west".

That's not very helpful after all. But don't blame the messengers, blame the source.

We're being spoon-fed a pile of nonsense under the guise of public safety. Don't fall for it.

Whenever I see a thing on the internet I know I'll want to read but don't have time, I bookmark it in my extra special folder filled with news pieces, funny anecdotes, and 100% legit working 2019 Rainbow 6 Seige hacks. Last weekend, I had time to look through some of the things I've saved and read an article in the New York Times from March that would be the basis for a good political thriller. It laid out all the dirt on how RT America has been spreading nonsense as if it were worthy and factual information in regard to 5G.

Because I'm skeptical at heart and never trust any single source, I followed a lot of the links in the article and watched several of the RT America videos they profiled, and ho-lee-shit. It explains a lot of the tripe I'm seeing posted any time I read an article about 5G in the U.S. I'm not sure of the reason why this misinformation campaign is in place (the Times piece says it's to ensure the U.S. has no dominance in 5G tech) but I can see why a generally unscientific American populace sees or hears it and begins to worry. And why some of us feel the need to warn the rest of us.