Powerful and versatile Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Brand name recognition iRobot Roomba 675 The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max offers powerful performance, excellent battery life, and works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also has an advanced three-brush cleaning system to ensure that all dirt and debris is picked up when it cleans. Its large 0.6L dustbin ensures you don't have to empty it every few minutes. $260 at Eufy Pros Long battery life

Powerful suction power

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Easy-to-use app

Relatively quiet Cons No floor plans The iRobot Roomba 675 doesn't have the suction power or the capacity of the RoboVac 15C, but it does still offer Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Plus, it has the brand name recognition that some might appreciate and excellent battery life. $299 at Roomba Pros Works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Good battery life

Three stage cleaning system Cons Smaller capacity

Lower suction power

No floor plans

You might immediately assume that the iRobot Roomba 675 is the better choice because of its brand recognition, but when it comes down to it, the RoboVac 15C Max offers much better suction power, a longer battery life, and a larger capacity — all for a similar, if not lower, price. Add in the fact that it offers the same smart features, like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and buying it over the Roomba is a no-brainer.

Performance is key

iRobot has long built up the Roomba name as being almost synonymous with the robotic vacuum — but it's not the only player in the game. Other companies, like Anker's Eufy, have cottoned on to the idea, and are now building arguably better products at lower prices. That's not to say that the Roomba 675 is a bad purchase — just that it's seriously under threat by the competition. Here's everything you need to know.

Eufy RoboVac 15C Max iRobot Roomba 675 Rated Suction Power 2,000Pa 600Pa Maximum Battery Life 100 Minutes 90 Minutes Dimensions 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches 13.4 x 13.4 x 3.5 inches Bin Size 0.6L 0.3L Navigation Bounce Bounce Digital Assistant Support Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

It would be easy to assume that suction power is the only thing to consider when buying a vacuum of any kind, but when it comes to robotic vacuums, there are actually plenty of other considerations to make. Both the iRobot Roomba 675 and the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max normally come in the $260 price range, though the RoboVac is on sale for a limited time. Turns out that despite the usually even price they offer pretty drastically different performance, features, and more.

That, of course, isn't to say that suction isn't important. After all, it's suction power that essentially dictates how well the vacuum can suck up the dirt and the dust in your home as it makes its way through a room. Suction power is measured in pascals, abbreviated as Pa. The definition of a pascal can get a little complicated, but the gist of it is the higher the number, the more suction power you'll get. The iRobot Roomba 675 offers 600Pa, which isn't bad. That said, the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max seriously steps things up to an impressive 2,000Pa — so you're getting more than triple the suction power in a vacuum that's essentially the same price.

The dimensions of the vacuums can have an impact too — especially when it comes to being able to clean under furniture and avoid getting stuck under furniture that's low to the floor. The RoboVac 15C Max is only 2.85 inches tall — which is quite a bit slimmer than the 3.5-inch Roomba 675.

Both of these two vacuums offer a three-stage cleaning system that's aimed at loosening and lifting dirt out of the carpet and other floors. They're both fully capable of cleaning both carpet and hard floors, but combine with the improved suction power, the RoboVac 15C Max is likely better at cleaning hard-to-lift things like pet hair. Neither of the two vacuums offer more advanced mapping features on offer by more expensive vacuums, so don't expect to be able to do things like spot clean — but both Eufy and iRobot make more expensive vacuums that do offer those features.

Keeping things quiet

Performance doesn't always equate to more noise. According to Eufy, the vacuum operates at a noise level of 55dB, which is around the same noise level as a microwave operating. According to Smart Robot Reviews, the Roomba 675 operates at 62dB — which isn't a lot louder, but it is louder. If loudness is important to you, you'll want to get the RoboVac 15C Max.

Of course, battery life is important to note too. The iRobot Roomba 675 has a battery life of an impressive 90 minutes, which should be more than enough to clean any small to medium-large home. The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max steps things up to an even better 100 minutes. Safe to say, the battery life is similar enough to where you shouldn't make your purchase decision based on it, but a longer battery life is always better.

Many will want their robotic vacuum to integrate with the rest of their smart home, and thankfully both devices do so relatively well. They both support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, meaning that you'll be able to use your voice to initiate cleaning and to tell the vacuum to return to its charger. It's a handy touch — and means that you won't have to use your phone to control the vacuums if you don't want to. Other smart features include the ability to schedule cleaning, and the ability to control the vacuum through the accompanying app. Both of these vacuums offer both of those features.

The RoboVac 15C Max is simply the better device

There's really no two ways about this. The iRobot Roomba 675 is a solid vacuum — but the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is simply better in almost every way. It has a better battery life, is more powerful, and it normally comes at a similar price. It even offers the same smart home integration, meaning that you can connect the vacuum to your preferred digital assistant, unless it's Siri. While it's normally similarly-priced, for a limited time the vacuum will be available for a much lower price too — until April 5, you'll be able to get it for $50 off from Eufy, as long as you use the promo code WS15CMAX at checkout.

Eufy offers other robotic vacuums that you might find helpful too. For example, if you don't need the Wi-Fi connectivity, you can opt for the cheaper RoboVac 30.

Powerful yet affordable Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Quieter, better battery life, and better performance The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max offers good performance, a great battery life, and it works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. $260 at Eufy

Brand power iRobot Roomba 675 Alexa can clean your home with the Roomba 675 The iRobot Roomba 675 may not offer the same performance or battery life, but it still offers some smart features and decent value for money. $299 at Roomba