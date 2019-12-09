There are some facts in life that are indisputable. The sky is blue. Water is wet. Epic Games can't seem to stay out of disputes over distributions of its games. This time the company has found itself in a gridlock with Google over Fortnite on the Play Store (via The Verge).

When Fortnite first landed on Android in 2018, Epic distributed it independently from Google's Play Store and cited its fees as one of the main reasons for doing so. It appears that after a year Epic has planned to submit it to Google with the stipulation that it would be exempt from Google's standard 30% cut of all in-app transactions. Google denied Epic's request, and noted that Epic did not request the same from Apple, where Epic presumably pays the same 30% fee to distribute Fortnite through the iOS Store.

In a statement to The Verge, Epic painted itself in a less inflammatory light.