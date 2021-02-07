From the Editor's Desk: A very different Super Bowl Sunday

Since mid-March of last year, every major sporting event in the U.S. and around the world has either been canceled or dramatically scaled back in scope. From the NBA Bubble of the shortened 2020 season to the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, there's just been less live sport available to watch, and the tone of what is being played has been severely altered by stringent Covid protocols and the lack of fans in stands.

That's why today's Super Bowl is so remarkable for its near-normalcy. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have experienced minor COVID-19 outbreaks (the only team to avoid any infection was the Seattle Seahawks), but constant testing and a rigorous adherence to mask-wearing, social distancing, and good ventilation left most teams in good shape as they barrelled towards the playoffs.

One thing that struck me is that the NFL understood it would be a key data-gathering resource for medical experts, and worked with the CDC between August and November of last year to help the government agency come to terms with the reality that conventional understanding of six-feet-and-15-minutes — that is, transmission rates drop considerably when one stands more than six feet away from another person and keeps contact to 15 minutes or less — was not entirely accurate.

In a research paper and press release released at the end of January, the CDC reported that the NFL found transmission occurred in even when distance and time protocols were followed, and that mask-wearing and, most importantly, good ventilation in a room, were key to removing virus particles from the air and keeping transmission rates low.

Now that the day is here, with the Bucs playing at home, the Vince Lombardi trophy is going to be held up in a stadium less than half full, with 7,500 of the 25,000 in-person attendees vaccinated first responders whose tickets were offered up free. That over 100 million people will be watching the game at home isn't surprising, since the Super Bowl is the biggest TV draw of the year under normal circumstances. When no one has anything else going on — well, its importance is magnified.

I also think a lot of people who've spent months sardined at home with family, barely leaving for anything but the essentials, will look at images of the tailgate parties happening near Raymond James Stadium with disdain, frustration, and a bit of awe.