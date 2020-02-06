Ecobee, which makes some of the best smart thermostats on the market today, has launched a new feature that allows your family members to control the company's smart devices in your home, without you having to share your password with them.

The new Family Accounts feature, which is now available via the Ecobee app v7.26 for Android and v7.261 for iOS, lets you invite up to 15 family members to join your Ecobee Home account. Once you invite them, your family members will be able to access Home information, view and control devices, as well as invite new members.

As noted by the company in its blog post, however, administrative privileges will be restricted to the Home owner. This means your family members will not be able to perform any account changes, enroll in the eco+ service, or register new devices.

Ecobee Home owners can set up a Family Account using the Ecobee mobile app. To get started, open the app and select "Account". Next, tap on "Manage Homes" and choose the Home you want to invite a family member to. Now tap on "Home Members" and then select "Invite New Member."