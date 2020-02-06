What you need to know
- Ecobee has introduced a useful new feature called Family Accounts.
- Family Accounts makes it possible for up to 15 family members to join and control a home, without having to share any credentials.
- Administrative privileges, however, will only be available to the Ecobee Home owner.
Ecobee, which makes some of the best smart thermostats on the market today, has launched a new feature that allows your family members to control the company's smart devices in your home, without you having to share your password with them.
The new Family Accounts feature, which is now available via the Ecobee app v7.26 for Android and v7.261 for iOS, lets you invite up to 15 family members to join your Ecobee Home account. Once you invite them, your family members will be able to access Home information, view and control devices, as well as invite new members.
As noted by the company in its blog post, however, administrative privileges will be restricted to the Home owner. This means your family members will not be able to perform any account changes, enroll in the eco+ service, or register new devices.
Ecobee Home owners can set up a Family Account using the Ecobee mobile app. To get started, open the app and select "Account". Next, tap on "Manage Homes" and choose the Home you want to invite a family member to. Now tap on "Home Members" and then select "Invite New Member."
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control
The Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control is among the most impressive connected thermostats currently available, featuring a gorgeous glass finish and Alexa integration. It is also compatible with smart home systems such as Google Assistant, Apple Home Kit, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.
