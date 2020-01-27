Google is making the Duo calling experience that much more personalized by introducing a new notes feature. If you're unable to answer a video call on the platform, you now get the option to send a one-off note along the lines of "call you later," or "in a meeting right now."

What's interesting is that you get a decent amount of customizability, with eight background colors, six fonts, and three brush strokes to choose from. You can also resize, move, and rotate the text to make your note that much more personal. Here's a better idea of what the notes look like: