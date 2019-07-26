What you need to know Bethesda has officially released ports for Doom and Doom II for the 25th anniversary.

Both games include extra levels and Doom II includes local multiplayer support.

Doom and Doom II will set you back $4.99 for each game and don't include any in-app purchases or ads.

Clear your weekend calendar because Bethesda just dropped Doom and Doom II on the Play Store. The recent Android ports come in celebration of Doom's 25th anniversary, and we couldn't be happier. If you're like me, you grew up playing these classics and if not, then you'll want to take a look at what set the stage for one of the biggest FPS games ever.

Both games come free of in-app purchases and ads, but that means you're going to have to cough up $4.99 a piece for each of them. That's a small price to pay for the nostalgia you're about to experience, without any of the nickel and diming most mobile games include these days. As an added bonus, the 25th-anniversary edition of Doom also includes the Thy Flesh Consumed expansion pack with nine additional levels. However, according to some early reviews for the game, a Bethesda account is required and some users are having issues creating an account.