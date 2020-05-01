Best answer: We don't know. If past Ubisoft games provide precedent, however, there will likely be cosmetic microtransactions of some kind.

Does Assassin's Creed Valhalla have microtransactions?

Much like Assassin's Creed Odyssey in 2018, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a massive single-player role-playing game (RPG). Assassin's Creed Odyssey still had microtransactions, which took the form of Helix Credits that could be used to purchase different cosmetic skins and booster packs. The booster packs allowed you to progress quicker, which could make it easier to finish the game.

Right now, we don't know if Assassin's Creed Valhalla will have any microtransactions. That said, it seems very likely that there will be at least some extras you can fork over cash on to deck out Eivor and your village, even if they aren't as egregious as the purchases available in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

What about other DLC?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is confirmed to have post-launch DLC, the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector's Editions, including the season pass, which will give you access to every new story pack as they are released. Beyond that, the Ultimate and Collector's Edition includes the Ultimate Pack DLC, which has a few extra cosmetics.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is currently set to release in Holiday 2020 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia.