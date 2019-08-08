What you need to know
- Destiny 2 is finally getting cross save support, so players can carry rewards and progress between platforms.
- Bungie confirmed today that cross save will begin on August 21, 2019.
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is currently set to release on October 1, 2019.
- You can preorder it for $35 from PlayStation Store.
Today, Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 cross save is coming on August 21, 2019. Cross save support will allow players to carry their Guardians and rewards across different platforms. Using this feature, players will designate one account as their "Active Account", and from that point on, can use that account's Guardians and rewards on other platforms. Cross save will be compatible with all versions of Destiny 2: Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia.
Do note that if you've purchased any Silver, you'll need to spend it on that account, as Silver will not transfer between platforms, nor will items purchased with Silver.
That's not all the important Destiny 2 news, though. For PC players, account transfer from Battle.net to Steam is coming on August 20 and Bungie has put together a funny little video explaining the highlights:
If even a Titan can do it, then no one has anything to worry about (signed, a Titan main.) Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is currently set to release on October 1, 2019 after being slightly delayed.
Moon's Haunted
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
No longer shackled
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep brings Guardians to the Moon. There are new missions, new weapons new gear and an all-new Raid. This expansion does not require you to own the previous DLC for the game.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.