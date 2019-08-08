Today, Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 cross save is coming on August 21, 2019. Cross save support will allow players to carry their Guardians and rewards across different platforms. Using this feature, players will designate one account as their "Active Account", and from that point on, can use that account's Guardians and rewards on other platforms. Cross save will be compatible with all versions of Destiny 2: Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia.

Do note that if you've purchased any Silver, you'll need to spend it on that account, as Silver will not transfer between platforms, nor will items purchased with Silver.

That's not all the important Destiny 2 news, though. For PC players, account transfer from Battle.net to Steam is coming on August 20 and Bungie has put together a funny little video explaining the highlights: