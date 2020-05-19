Dark Souls 3 Key ArtSource: FromSoftware

  • The Dark Souls series consists of three games that began with the release of Dark Souls on September 22, 2011.
  • The latest entry, Dark Souls III, was released worldwide on April 12, 2016.
  • FromSoftware, the developers of the game, have confirmed that the Dark Souls series has sold over 27 million copies.
  • Additionally, 10 million of these copies are from Dark Souls III.

The Dark Souls games have, to some extent, become a part of everyday nomenclature for gaming. How many times have people endured near-limitless variations of "it's the Dark Souls of x" making its way into discussion? As such, with three mainline games and multiple re-releases, it should come as no suprise that the series has sold very well.

Today, FromSoftware, the developers of the games, shared that the Dark Souls series has crossed 27 million copies sold.

In addition to this impressive milestone, the studio also confirmed that Dark Souls III has sold over 10 million copies, making it responsible for over a third of the total sales.

In addition to the Dark Souls trilogy, FromSoftware released Bloodborne in 2015 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in 2019. The studio's next game, Elden Ring, currently does not have a release window and is the result of a collaboration between FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin, the writer behind A Song of Ice and Fire.

