Cyberpunk 2077 promo imageSource: CD Projekt RED

What you need to know

  • It's the fifth anniversary of Mad Max: Fury Road.
  • As a fun reference, CD Projekt Red has included a vehicle directly inspired by Mad Max in Cyberpunk 2077.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on September 17, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a few months away but the team has introduced a new vehicle as a nod to a critically-acclaimed action film that just turned five years old. Known as the Reaver, it's a custom design from the Wraith gang, one of Cyberpunk 2077's many different factions. You can take a look at the vehicle below.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, an event called Night City Wire is coming on June 11, which will feature something related to the game. Oh and according to the ESRB rating, Cyberpunk 2077 features first-person sex scenes and genital customization. Cyberpunk 2077 is Xbox Series X Optimized and supports Smart Delivery, meaning if you buy the Xbox One version, you'll get the Xbox Series X upgrade for free. It is currently unknown if this kind of feature will be available on PlayStation 4.

Night City

Cyberpunk 2077

There's a city to burn

Cyberpunk 2077 aims to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game yet, with a mature story set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City. As V, track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.