Cyberpunk 2077 is a few months away but the team has introduced a new vehicle as a nod to a critically-acclaimed action film that just turned five years old. Known as the Reaver, it's a custom design from the Wraith gang, one of Cyberpunk 2077's many different factions. You can take a look at the vehicle below.

„Reaver” - custom-built Wraith gang vehicle based on Quadra Type-66 car. With its near 1000 horsepower, you will ride eternal, shiny and chrome.

Happy 5th Anniversary #MadMaxFuryRoad pic.twitter.com/9E0gqJKqV5 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 15, 2020

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, an event called Night City Wire is coming on June 11, which will feature something related to the game. Oh and according to the ESRB rating, Cyberpunk 2077 features first-person sex scenes and genital customization. Cyberpunk 2077 is Xbox Series X Optimized and supports Smart Delivery, meaning if you buy the Xbox One version, you'll get the Xbox Series X upgrade for free. It is currently unknown if this kind of feature will be available on PlayStation 4.