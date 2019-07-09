Copyright claims on YouTube are a necessary evil. They're important for copyright owners to claim content of theirs if it's being used without proper credit, but at the same time, the manual claim tool has proven to be easily abused and has caused a lot of headaches for large and small creators alike.

On July 9, YouTube announced a few changes coming to the way copyright claims are handled to hopefully make things easier for both parties.

The biggest change is the fact that manual copyright claims now require a timestamp to indicate specifically where in a video copyrighted content is being used. Per YouTube: